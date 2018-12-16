Photographing hip hop's biggest stars
Chi Modu has photographed hip hop's biggest artists

Nigerian-born Chi Modu has taken photos of all of the biggest stars of rap music.

From Tupac to Snoop Dogg, the American photojournalist has captured them all.

In this BBC Africa One Minute Story, he explains why he thinks documenting black musicians is so important.

Video journalist : Grace Ekpu

