'It completely blew my mind'

Fela Kuti's son Seun says Grammy nom was 'unexpected'
Musician Seun Kuti says his recent Grammy nomination "completely blew his mind".
He's the youngest son of Nigerian afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.
His album "Black Times" has been nominated in the Best World Music Award category.
Seun told BBC Minute many African artists are "stuck in the cycle of pop music" and need more encouragement to do their own thing.
15 Dec 2018
