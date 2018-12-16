Photographing hip hop royalty
Nigerian-born Chi Modu has taken photos of some of rap music's most famous faces.

In this BBC Africa One Minute Story, he explains why he thinks documenting black musicians is so important.

Video journalist: Grace Ekpu

