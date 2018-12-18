'There's talent in this dusty place'

Media player
The talent show in Kukuma, one of Kenya's biggest refugee camps
One of Kenya's biggest refugee camps holds a talent show each year to allow youngsters to showcase their skills.
Some previous winners have gone on to sign professional recording contracts.
18 Dec 2018
