'I'm worried pollution will affect my baby'
Ghana's e-waste dumpsite: Pollution 'could get into breast milk'

Ghana imports some 30,000 tonnes of electronic waste, also known as e-waste, mostly from Europe and America.

For years, some Ghanaians have been burning old electronics in the open air to extract precious materials like copper to sell as scrap.

E-waste burning has become so widespread in parts of the country that recent studies have suggested that breast milk could be contaminated by the pollution.

Sala Muntala is a drink seller at the Agbogbloshie e-waste dump in the outskirts of Accra, she says working at the site makes her worry for the safety of her unborn child.

  • 19 Dec 2018
