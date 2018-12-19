'I'm worried pollution will affect my baby'

Video

Ghana imports some 30,000 tonnes of electronic waste, also known as e-waste, mostly from Europe and America.

For years, some Ghanaians have been burning old electronics in the open air to extract precious materials like copper to sell as scrap.

E-waste burning has become so widespread in parts of the country that recent studies have suggested that breast milk could be contaminated by the pollution.

Sala Muntala is a drink seller at the Agbogbloshie e-waste dump in the outskirts of Accra, she says working at the site makes her worry for the safety of her unborn child.

Video Journalist: Sulley Lansah.