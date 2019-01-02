'People ask me if I have bones'

Media player
Nigerian contortionist Murphy has Guinness Record dreams
Nigerian performer Murphy taught himself the art of contortion with the help of online lessons, and wants to share his knowledge and skills with others.
With his number one fan (his mum) behind him, his ambition is to squeeze himself into the Guinness Book of World Records.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story.
Video journalist: Joshua Akinyemi
