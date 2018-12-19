'I'm worried pollution will affect my baby'
Ghana's e-waste dumpsite: Pollution 'could get into breast milk'

Sala is seven months pregnant and works at one of the world's largest electronic waste dumps in Ghana. She's worried for her unborn baby's health.

