A spoken-word poem for Africa in 2018

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Spoken word poet Dylema: On a stroll through Africa in 2018
In a poem written specially for the BBC, spoken word poet Dylema walks us through some of the memorable moments and events that shaped the continent in 2018.
Produced and edited by Maisie Smith-Walters.
Video journalist: Joshua Akinyemi.
-
31 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-46619576/spoken-word-poet-dylema-on-a-stroll-through-africa-in-2018Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window