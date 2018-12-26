The wedding MC who's a 'sucker for love'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
British-Nigerian wedding MC: I love a good love story
Fola ‘Folly Fresh’ Sogbesan is a British-Nigerian wedding MC.
He stumbled into the role by chance, but over the past few years his career has flourished.
He tells us why he loves his job so much.
Producers: Hannah Ajala and Alpha Kamara
-
26 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-46619577/british-nigerian-wedding-mc-i-love-a-good-love-storyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window