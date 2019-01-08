'My voice will keep on growing'
Kenyan schoolgirl Nikita Kering on her singing passion

She's a 16-year-old singer who's toured the world.

Nikita Kering is a rising star in her home country, Kenya, but she won't stop until she gets to the top, just like her idols Beyoncé and Adele.

But her journey hasn't always been easy, as she explains in this One Minute Story from BBC What's New?

