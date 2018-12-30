Five things to know about DR Congo elections

Media player
DR Congo elections: Five things to know
Congolese people are going to the polls to vote for a new leader as President Joseph Kabila is stepping down after 17 years in office.
An Ebola outbreak, insecurity in different parts of the country and the introduction of e-voting machines are all huge issues playing into the election landscape.
Here are five things you need to know about elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
30 Dec 2018
