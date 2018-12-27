Media player
DR Congo election: 'Don't worry' - Kabila on delayed vote
DR Congo's President Joseph Kabila has told the BBC that election officials are "doing everything by the book" in postponing voting in three areas until after the final result is due to be declared.
"Don't worry, the law has catered for such issues," Mr Kabila told BBC Africa's Salim Kikeke.
He said the authorities did not want an Ebola outbreak in eastern DRC spreading on election day and also cited insecurity in both the east and the west of the country as a reason for postponing polling.
27 Dec 2018
