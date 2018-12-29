Kidnapped, targeted... and still rapping
DR Congo election: Bob Elvis, rapping for freedom

Rapper Bob Elvis wants the presidential election in DR Congo to bring political change. He told the BBC he was kidnapped by Congolese authorities becuase of his music, but is determined to keep fighting.

  • 29 Dec 2018
