Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
DR Congo election: Bob Elvis, rapping for freedom
Rapper Bob Elvis wants the presidential election in DR Congo to bring political change. He told the BBC he was kidnapped by Congolese authorities becuase of his music, but is determined to keep fighting.
-
29 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window