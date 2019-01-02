'People ask me if I have bones'
Nigerian contortionist's Guinness Record dreams

Nigerian performer Murphy taught himself to be a contortionist with the help of online lessons. Now, he wants to squeeze himself into the Guinness Book of World Records.

