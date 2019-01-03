'She's so pretty, she looks like me'

Media player
Doll maker Khulile Vilakazi Ofosu on diverse dolls
South African doll manufacturer Khulile Vilakazi Ofosu wanted to create a diverse range of dolls so children could play with toys 'that look like them'.
She co-founded Sibahle Collection after her daughter complained about her natural hair 'not flowing enough'.
As well as having black and albino dolls, the company has just introduced a doll with vitiligo.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Vumani Mkhize.
03 Jan 2019
