Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet Burundian crocodile breeder Ngendera Albert
When Ngendera Albert realised crocodiles were being killed to be eaten in Burundi he decided to take action to try to protect the animals.
He initially bought about 12 of the reptiles, but now there are almost 45 in his home in Gatumba.
-
06 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window