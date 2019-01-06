Meet the man saving crocodiles in Burundi
When Ngendera Albert realised crocodiles were being killed to be eaten in Burundi he decided to take action to try to protect the animals.

He initially bought about 12 of the reptiles, but now there are almost 45 in his home in Gatumba.

