Creating celebrity looks on Insta - from nuts
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Celebrity looks recreated by Nigerian using nuts and bottles

Nigerian Toheeb Adedokun Akorede, aka Funny Toheeb, recreates celebrity style on a budget.

Using, nuts, rice, plastic bottles and other objects he finds, he's transformed himself into stars, including Beyoncé and 50 Cent.

He explains how he creates the look in this BBC Africa One Minute story.

Video journalist: Faith Ilevbare

  • 07 Jan 2019
Go to next video: 'She's so pretty, she looks like me'