Creating celebrity looks on Insta - from nuts

Celebrity looks recreated by Nigerian using nuts and bottles
Nigerian Toheeb Adedokun Akorede, aka Funny Toheeb, recreates celebrity style on a budget.
Using, nuts, rice, plastic bottles and other objects he finds, he's transformed himself into stars, including Beyoncé and 50 Cent.
He explains how he creates the look in this BBC Africa One Minute story.
Video journalist: Faith Ilevbare
07 Jan 2019
