Meet the Burundian Marvin Gaye

Burundian singer J.P. Bimeni on coming back to soul
Burundian soul singer J.P. Bimeni is riding a wave of critical acclaim for his debut album, Free Me.
Recalling tones of Otis Redding and Marvin Gaye but imbued with the soul of his home country, Bimeni delivers songs of love and loss, hope and fear with a conviction that comes from the extraordinary experiences life has thrown at him.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story.
Video producers: Rupert Waring and Victoria Uwonkunda
08 Jan 2019
