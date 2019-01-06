40 crocs and counting

Video

This Burundian man wants to protect the local crocodile population by stopping them from being eaten.

He initially bought about 12 of the reptiles from fishermen and hunters who were selling them for meat, but now there are almost 45 at his home in Gatumba.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.