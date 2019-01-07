Gabon coup attempt: What happened?

Video

The political situation in Gabon is "under control" following an attempted military coup against President Ali Bongo, a spokesman for the government has said.

Two soldiers who took part in Monday's attempted coup in Gabon have been killed, the president's office says.

The junior officers claimed they seized power "to restore democracy" in oil-rich Gabon, where the ailing leader's family has ruled for 50 years.

BBC Africa reporter Mayeni Jones breaks down the day's dramatic events.