'These children have a right to live'

In the coastal town of Kilifi in Kenya, an abnormally large number of children born with microcephaly - a condition that leads to improper development of the brain causing an abnormally small head.

Many local communities believe that the children are outcasts who cause natural calamities and are often left to die.

But a school in Kifili town is doing what it can to rescue these children and give them a chance to live a happy life.

Video Journalists: Anthony Irungu and Abdalla Dzungu