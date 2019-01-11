'These children have a right to live'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The refuge for children with microcephaly
In the coastal town of Kilifi in Kenya, an abnormally large number of children born with microcephaly - a condition that leads to improper development of the brain causing an abnormally small head.
Many local communities believe that the children are outcasts who cause natural calamities and are often left to die.
But a school in Kifili town is doing what it can to rescue these children and give them a chance to live a happy life.
Video Journalists: Anthony Irungu and Abdalla Dzungu
-
11 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window