Jubilant scenes after DR Congo winner revealed

Jubilant scenes after DR Congo winner, Felix Tshisekedi, revealed
Supporters of Felix Tshisekedi, the opposition candidate declared the provisional winner of presidential elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo, celebrate in the streets of the capital, Kinshasa.
Mr Tshisekedi has vowed to be "the president of all DR Congolese", saying: "No-one could have imagined such a scenario whereby an opposition candidate would emerge victorious."
10 Jan 2019
