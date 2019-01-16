'Nigeria is setting world dance trends'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drake dancer: Nigerian moves are taking over
Nigeria is setting global dance trends according to international choreographer Ezinne Asinugo AKA Zizi who has worked with artists including Drake and Rihanna.
The British-Nigerian moved to Lagos because there’s greater demand for choreography work which is being fuelled by more artists wanting Nigerian dancers and styles.
She told BBC Minute that Lagos brings out the street and the energy.
Video journalist: Dan Ikpoyi
-
16 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window