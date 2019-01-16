'Nigeria is setting world dance trends'
Drake dancer: Nigerian moves are taking over

Nigeria is setting global dance trends according to international choreographer Ezinne Asinugo AKA Zizi who has worked with artists including Drake and Rihanna.

The British-Nigerian moved to Lagos because there’s greater demand for choreography work which is being fuelled by more artists wanting Nigerian dancers and styles.

She told BBC Minute that Lagos brings out the street and the energy.

Video journalist: Dan Ikpoyi

