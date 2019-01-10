Joy and dismay at DR Congo election results
Video

Opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi has won the presidential election in the Democratic Republic of Congo, electoral officials say.

The announcement, made overnight, sparked accusations of an "electoral coup" from runner-up Martin Fayulu.

The Catholic Church said that the result did not match data collected by its election monitors.

