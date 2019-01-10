Fighting fake news in Nigeria

Media player
Debunking fake news in Nigeria
The spread of fake news is on the rise in Nigeria, a worrying fact ahead of general elections next month.
But why is this, and what are some the top fake news stories to look out for?
The BBC hosted the Beyond Fake News summit in the capital Abuja to examine ways of combating the problem.
Mayeni Jones reports on the people fighting fake news in a country where rumours spread about a presidential "clone".
