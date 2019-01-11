The man transforming African classical music
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nigerian Tunde Jegede wants to redefine African classical music

British Nigerian composer and multi-instrumentalist, Tunde Jegede brings a new vision to contemporary African and Western classical music.

He plays the kora and cello to create a fusion of sounds.

He is also the founder of Nok orchestra based in Nigeria, as he explains in this BBC Africa One Minute Story.

  • 11 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Meet the Burundian Marvin Gaye