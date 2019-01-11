The man transforming African classical music

Media player
Nigerian Tunde Jegede wants to redefine African classical music
British Nigerian composer and multi-instrumentalist, Tunde Jegede brings a new vision to contemporary African and Western classical music.
He plays the kora and cello to create a fusion of sounds.
He is also the founder of Nok orchestra based in Nigeria, as he explains in this BBC Africa One Minute Story.
11 Jan 2019
