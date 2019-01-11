Beyond Fake News in Nigeria: ‘Strippers’ and the VP

Video

The BBC hosted the Beyond Fake News summit in Nigeria's capital Abuja this week to examine ways of combating fake news ahead of the election next month.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo told a story about how the national press had mistakenly accused him of being "caught with strippers".

Other speakers included Uche Pedro, the founder of Bella Naija and Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).