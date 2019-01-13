Media player
The Maasai 'Olympics' helping to save lions' lives
The Maasai Olympic Games aim to convince young Maasai men to play sports, instead of hunting lions, the traditional rite of passage for young Maasais.
Kenyan Olympic champion David Rudisha, who is a Maasai himself, told BBC Sport Africa the event is already helping conservation efforts in the area.
13 Jan 2019
