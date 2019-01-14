'More migrants dying in Sahara than the sea'

Media player
Sahara desert: The most dangerous migrant journey of all?
African migrants' journey to Europe often passes through the Sahara desert. It's a journey fraught with danger and some estimate it costs more lives than crossing the Mediterranean Sea.
The BBC's Mike Thomson travelled to Northern Niger to see the traffickers' new routes.
14 Jan 2019
