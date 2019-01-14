'More migrants dying in Sahara than the sea'
Video

Sahara desert: The most dangerous migrant journey of all?

African migrants' journey to Europe often passes through the Sahara desert. It's a journey fraught with danger and some estimate it costs more lives than crossing the Mediterranean Sea.

The BBC's Mike Thomson travelled to Northern Niger to see the traffickers' new routes.

