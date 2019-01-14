Fury as Zimbabwe doubles fuel prices
Zimbabwe fuel protests after prices more than double

Protests have broken out in Zimbabwe's major cities after fuel prices more than doubled over the weekend.

In the second city of Bulawayo police fired teargas on protesters.

The BBC's Shingai Nyoka reports from the capital Harare.

