Fury as Zimbabwe doubles fuel prices

Zimbabwe fuel protests after prices more than double
Protests have broken out in Zimbabwe's major cities after fuel prices more than doubled over the weekend.
In the second city of Bulawayo police fired teargas on protesters.
The BBC's Shingai Nyoka reports from the capital Harare.
14 Jan 2019
