'I had to convince Mum I should be a model'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Model Ikran Omar on the challenges of wearing a hijab on the catwalk
Ikran Omar is forging a successful career as a model in Kenya.
But as a hijab-wearing Muslim, she faces obstacles to her career every day, and had a battle to convince her Mum that it was a good career choice.
Video Journalist: Anthony Irungu and producer Fardosa Hanshi
-
21 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-46867721/model-ikran-omar-on-the-challenges-of-wearing-a-hijab-on-the-catwalkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window