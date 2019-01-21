'I had to convince Mum I should be a model'
Model Ikran Omar on the challenges of wearing a hijab on the catwalk

Ikran Omar is forging a successful career as a model in Kenya.

But as a hijab-wearing Muslim, she faces obstacles to her career every day, and had a battle to convince her Mum that it was a good career choice.

Video Journalist: Anthony Irungu and producer Fardosa Hanshi

