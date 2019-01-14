Media player
Namib desert 'blessed' with Africa by Toto on eternal loop
Namibian artist Max Siedentopf has set up a sound installation in the coastal Namib desert to play on loop, in tribute to the soft rock classic.
14 Jan 2019
