Footage shows Nairobi hotel rescue operation

Nairobi Dusit hotel attack: explosions, gunfire and rescue operation
A hotel complex is under attack in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.
At least two blasts and gunfire were heard at the compound in the Westland district of the city, which houses the Dusit hotel as well as offices.
Police say they are treating it as a terrorist attack. Witnesses saw four armed men entering the complex.
Vehicles are on fire in the car park and people are being evacuated. Police have cordoned off the area and are trying to rescue those trapped inside.
15 Jan 2019
