Supporters of Laurent Gbagbo celebrate his release

Crowds react to Ivory Coast's ex-President Laurent Gbagbo's release
Supporters of the Ivory Coast's ex-President Laurent Gbagbo have been celebrating after the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague announced he would be acquitted.
He had been charged with crimes against humanity in connection with violence following a disputed 2010 election that left 3,000 dead and 500,000 displaced.
Mr Gbagbo was captured in 2011 in a presidential palace bunker by UN and French-backed forces supporting his rival, Alassane Ouattara.
His wife Simone Gbagbo told the BBC that her husband's acquittal is "a joy".
15 Jan 2019
