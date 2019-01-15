Nairobi hotel attack 'treated as suspected terror attack'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nairobi DusitD2 hotel attack 'treated as suspected terror attack'

Kenyan police have said they are dealing with a "suspected terror attack" after blasts and gunfire were heard at a luxury hotel complex in Kenya.

The compound in the Westlands district of the capital Nairobi houses the DusitD2 hotel and offices.

The Somalia-based militant group al-Shabab have claimed responsibility for the attack.

BBC Africa Security Correspondent Tomi Oladipo was at the scene.

  • 15 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Footage shows Nairobi hotel rescue operation