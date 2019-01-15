Nairobi hotel attack 'treated as suspected terror attack'

Media player
Nairobi DusitD2 hotel attack 'treated as suspected terror attack'
Kenyan police have said they are dealing with a "suspected terror attack" after blasts and gunfire were heard at a luxury hotel complex in Kenya.
The compound in the Westlands district of the capital Nairobi houses the DusitD2 hotel and offices.
The Somalia-based militant group al-Shabab have claimed responsibility for the attack.
BBC Africa Security Correspondent Tomi Oladipo was at the scene.
15 Jan 2019
