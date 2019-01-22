Why I founded Nigeria's first child helpline

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bola Tinubu on why she founded Nigeria's child helpline
Bola Tinubu founded Nigeria's first free child helpline after being inspired by the British version.
The corporate lawyer established The Cece Yara Foundation in the country which aims to change attitudes to sexual abuse and encourage victims to come forward.
Ms Tinubu featured on the BBC 100 Women list in 2018. The list names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year and shares their stories.
Video journalist: Joshua Akinyemi and Elaine Okyere
Illustrations: George Wafula
22 Jan 2019
