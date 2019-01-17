Buhari rival: 'My age is not an issue'

Video

Atiku Abubakar, who is running for president in Nigeria next month, told the BBC's Mayeni Jones that he hopes the polls will be free and fair.

The 72-year-old, who served as vice-president from 1999 to 2007, argued that his age should be irrelevant in the contest.

There are a number of candidates running for president on 16 February, including his main rival incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.