Buhari rival: 'My age is not an issue'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigeria election: Atiku Abubakar says his age is not an issue
Atiku Abubakar, who is running for president in Nigeria next month, told the BBC's Mayeni Jones that he hopes the polls will be free and fair.
The 72-year-old, who served as vice-president from 1999 to 2007, argued that his age should be irrelevant in the contest.
There are a number of candidates running for president on 16 February, including his main rival incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.
-
17 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-46897051/nigeria-election-atiku-abubakar-says-his-age-is-not-an-issueRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window