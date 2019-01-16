Kenya president: The country is grieving

Media player
Kenya attack: We'll catch Dusit plotters, says President Kenyatta
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta confirmed the death of 14 people in the attack on the Dusit complex in Nairobi and said that all the attackers have been eliminated.
In his address, Mr Kenyatta said the country was grieving and he vowed to catch those behind the attack.
Some 50 people are still missing, Kenya's Red Cross has said.
Gunmen on Tuesday stormed the luxury hotel and office complex in Nairobi's Westlands district.
The president said that 700 civilians were rescued from the scene of the attack.
16 Jan 2019
