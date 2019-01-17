Media player
Kenya DusitD2 attack survivor: I tweeted goodbye to my family
Ronald Ngeno, 38, was working inside the DusitD2 business complex when al-Shabab militants attacked.
He described to the BBC being trapped in one of the buildings, sending a farewell tweet to his family thinking he was going to die, and his feelings on being reunited with his family.
17 Jan 2019
