'Why shouldn't girls learn how to code?'

Nigeria charity Coding Girls gives young girls the chance to learn to code.
Coding Girls is giving young girls in Lagos the chance to learn how to code.
The technology industry is normally male-dominated, but these classes aim to introduce a younger and more female group to the discipline.
Produced by BBC What's New?
18 Jan 2019
