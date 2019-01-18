Anas: 'We get death threats on a daily basis'

Video

Ghanaian undercover reporter Anas Aremeyaw Anas has told the BBC his team face death threats on a daily basis.

He was speaking after his colleague Ahmed Hussein-Suale was shot dead while driving home, after a politician called for retribution against him.

Mr Hussein-Suale was a member of Tiger Eye Private Investigations, run by Anas, and had investigated corruption in Ghana's football leagues.

Reporter: Thomas Naadi