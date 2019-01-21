Is your coffee facing extinction?

Media player
Coffee species face extinction, report says
The first full assessment of risks to the world's coffee plants shows that 60% of 124 known species are on the edge of extinction.
Scientists say the figure is "worrying", as wild coffee is critical for sustaining the global coffee crop.
Journalists: Kevyah Cardoso and Rupert Waring
21 Jan 2019
