Is your coffee facing extinction?
Video

Coffee species face extinction, report says

The first full assessment of risks to the world's coffee plants shows that 60% of 124 known species are on the edge of extinction.

Scientists say the figure is "worrying", as wild coffee is critical for sustaining the global coffee crop.

Journalists: Kevyah Cardoso and Rupert Waring

  • 21 Jan 2019
