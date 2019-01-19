People flee gunshots in deadly protest
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sudan protests: People flee gunshots in deadly protest

Footage uploaded to social media shows Sudanese protesters running for their lives as gun shots ring out.

In the fifth week of anti-government protests, government forces have allegedly shot dead a doctor and a 16-year-old.

The doctor may have been directly targeted.

  • 19 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Inside South Sudan's civil war