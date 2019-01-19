Media player
Sudan protests: People flee gunshots in deadly protest
Footage uploaded to social media shows Sudanese protesters running for their lives as gun shots ring out.
In the fifth week of anti-government protests, government forces have allegedly shot dead a doctor and a 16-year-old.
The doctor may have been directly targeted.
19 Jan 2019
