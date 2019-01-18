Hundreds attend Ghana journalist's funeral

Media player
Funeral of murdered Ghana journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale
Ahmed Hussein-Suale has been laid to rest in a ceremony attended by hundreds of people.
The undercover journalist was killed by unidentified gunmen on Wednesday night.
His murder has been widely condemned across the country.
18 Jan 2019
