Hundreds attend Ghana journalist's funeral
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Funeral of murdered Ghana journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale

Ahmed Hussein-Suale has been laid to rest in a ceremony attended by hundreds of people.

The undercover journalist was killed by unidentified gunmen on Wednesday night.

His murder has been widely condemned across the country.

  • 18 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Anas: 'We get death threats on a daily basis'