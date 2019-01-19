People flee gunshots in deadly protest

Video

A doctor and a 16-year-old have been killed in Sudan amid demonstrations against President Omar al-Bashir.

Both were shot in the head by state forces who were firing directly on demonstrators, a member of the Sudan Doctors Syndicate told the BBC.

Nine other demonstrators were reportedly wounded in the clashes as protesters staged a sit-in at a hospital in the capital Khartoum.

It marks the fifth week of anti-government protests.

