Lissu 'ready' to run for presidency

Video

The Tanzanian opposition politician, Tundu Lissu says he is "more than ready" to run for the presidency of Tanzania in 2020 if his party wants him to.

Mr Lissu, who is chief legal officer for the Tanzanian opposition party Chadema, is currently living in Belgium where he has been undergoing medical treatment after an assassination attempt in Tanzania in 2017. He has undergone 20 operations.

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur he would return to Tanzania when the doctors declared him "fit to go". When he returned, the government would have a responsibility to ensure he was safe.

Mr Lissu also said he believed Tanzania's laws against homosexuality violated people's right to privacy and so were unconstitutional.

"We should never allow the government to start peeping into people's bedrooms," he said.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Monday 21 January on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only).