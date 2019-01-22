Why I played on through brain surgery

Video

When Musa Manzini was diagnosed with a benign brain tumour, the surgeons decided there was only one way to perform the removal operation: while was Musa awake.

A very uncommon practice in South Africa, the surgeons woke Musa from the anaesthetic after drilling a hole in his head and asked him to play guitar while they operated.

Although they removed 90% of the tumour, they cannot be certain it won't come back.

Musa just hopes to continue to make music, with the surgeons even promising to buy his next album.

Video journalist: Vauldi Carelse