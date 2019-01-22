Liberia's footballing leader: A year in power

Media player
How is Liberia's footballing president George Weah faring?
George Weah, once named the world's best footballer, is marking a year in power in Liberia.
The BBC's Mike Thompson looks at how successful his leadership has been so far.
22 Jan 2019
