'I was wrongly arrested for Nairobi attack'
Video

Kenya attack survivor: I was wrongly arrested

Bryson Mwamburi was enjoying a bit of downtime at work when a loud bang caught his attention.

Looking outside the window, he saw the recent terrorist attack on the Dusit hotel complex unfold.

At one point the militants spotted him and shot in his direction.

Fearing for his life, he fled his office and ran into the arms of a policeman.

He recounts the ordeal that followed.

Video journalist: Njoroge Muigai

  • 24 Jan 2019
