'I was wrongly arrested for Nairobi attack'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kenya attack survivor: I was wrongly arrested
Bryson Mwamburi was enjoying a bit of downtime at work when a loud bang caught his attention.
Looking outside the window, he saw the recent terrorist attack on the Dusit hotel complex unfold.
At one point the militants spotted him and shot in his direction.
Fearing for his life, he fled his office and ran into the arms of a policeman.
He recounts the ordeal that followed.
Video journalist: Njoroge Muigai
-
24 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window