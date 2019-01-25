Media player
Inside Ghana's illegal arms trade
The production of homemade guns is big business in West Africa.
They can be bought for as little as £7 and are used for armed robberies and organized crime.
Blacksmiths in Ghana are estimated to produce up to 200,000 of these guns a year.
Sulley Lansah met one of the people who make the illegal firearms and some of those affected by them.
25 Jan 2019
